Celtic v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Celtic v Hearts last 10 meetings graphicSNS

  • Celtic are looking to win the Scottish Cup for a record 41st time. Hearts are aiming for a ninth success in the competition.

  • Hearts' last victory against Celtic came in the league at Tynecastle in July 2021. The game was Ange Postecoglou's first domestic match in charge of Celtic.

  • That win for Robbie Neilson's side on the opening day of last season is the only time Hearts have beaten Celtic in the last 17 meetings.

  • The last time both sides met in the Scottish Cup was in the delayed 2019-20 final. Celtic won on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Hampden, completing a historic fourth straight treble.