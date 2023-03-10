Celtic v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Celtic are looking to win the Scottish Cup for a record 41st time. Hearts are aiming for a ninth success in the competition.

Hearts' last victory against Celtic came in the league at Tynecastle in July 2021. The game was Ange Postecoglou's first domestic match in charge of Celtic.

That win for Robbie Neilson's side on the opening day of last season is the only time Hearts have beaten Celtic in the last 17 meetings.