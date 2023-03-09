'All about the intensity' - Colak praises Rangers' collective effort

Rangers have set a standard with the intensity of performance in their 4-1 hammering of Hibs, says striker Antonio Colak.

The Croatia international netted a double - his first league goals since October - as Rangers maintained their unbeaten league run under Michael Beale.

"I think it was all about the intensity from the whole team - how we regained the ball and the speed we went into the front area at," Colak told Rangers TV.

"There were amazing relationships on the pitch and we have to stick at that and look to Sunday and the next game.

"I am really happy with the two goals and I want to continue like that.

"It is hard to come back after an injury - it doesn't matter how long you are out, but I wanted to fight back as fast as possible.

"Now I enjoy every minute - I want to earn every minute I am on the pitch and show I am really thankful for the trust the manager is giving me."