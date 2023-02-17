Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui says his side "haven't done anything yet" after his impressive start in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a run of four wins and one draw in his first seven games as Wolves manager.

Speaking before his side's match against Bournemouth on Saturday, Lopetegui said: "We don't have space for complacency, we haven't done anything yet.

"We have in front of us the need for a lot of points. We hope our fans, as always, will be close with us and we're going to feel their support because we need it."

Wolves have a chance to become the first side bottom of the table at Christmas to finish in the top half of the Premier League, but Lopetegui does not want his players to think of anything but the here and now.

"I am not interested in the history, in the statistics. This is not football," he said.

"This is the past. It's very easy to talk about the past or to imagine the future but football is about the present."