'I would never write them off' - Jones on Luton's season hopes

Former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been speaking to BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast about the Hatters' chances this season, before they open their campaign at Brighton on Saturday:

"I would never write them off. I know the group and I know this group of players and they have been waiting for this. Back when we were in League Two, we were instilling the mentality that they were Championship players, and then we got up to the Championship, we were saying they would be Premier League players.

"Now, it will be about reaffirming that belief. Either they will start with momentum from last year or there will be a moment where they realise it is a step up.

"But this group will adapt. They were the best side out of possession in the Championship for the past two years and they will need to be like that again."

Jones also stressed the importance of Kenilworth Road in helping Luton stay in the Premier League:

"It is a wonderful stadium and will be vital. Teams do not like going there because everything is really close. It is enclosed and the atmosphere is electric, especially on night games when the team starts well.

"Building home form was paramount, in terms of being really difficult to beat. Do that, and you get a really successful team."

Listen to the latest episode now