Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in his first home match for Liverpool but the Reds still overpowered Bournemouth in a thrilling Premier League match at Anfield.

The Cherries, who had already had a goal disallowed because Jaidon Anthony was offside, scored inside three minutes when the Reds gave away possession and Antoine Semenyo fired into the bottom corner.

Luis Diaz got the equaliser when he collected Diogo Jota's low cross, flicked the ball up, spun and volleyed home.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister, signed in a £35m deal from Brighton, was shown a straight red card midway through the second half when he caught the foot of Ryan Christie.

But the 10 men of Liverpool scored a third when Szoboszlai's low shot was pushed out by Neto and Jota scored from close range.

