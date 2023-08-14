Danny Murphy, MOTD2 pundit & former Liverpool midfielder

Moises Caicedo will be a great addition to Chelsea's team. The question for Liverpool is: what now?

Both teams have also been trying to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia - Liverpool apparently only want him or Caicedo, while Chelsea supposedly want both.

Liverpool have been criticised for not getting the Lavia deal done already, especially because they didn't expect both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to leave this summer. They got about £52m for the pair, so fans have been saying 'why not go out and spend that on Lavia?' to get one new player through the door.

I get that but, on the flip side, in a world where transfer fees have gone crazy, there's something admirable in Liverpool saying they are only going to pay what they think he is worth.

We've seen Manchester City do it before - walk away rather than overpay. If someone wants to come in and pay more, then good luck to them.

So I don't mind Liverpool doing that, just as long as there's a back-up plan if they miss out on Lavia as well as Caicedo. I'd be amazed if there wasn't one.

There is absolutely no way Liverpool can go through the season with what they currently have in midfield - so someone will be coming through the door. We'll just have to wait and see who it is.

