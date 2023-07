Leeds made it back-to-back pre-season wins by overcoming Hearts in their final warm-up before starting the Championship season.

Daniel Farke's side take on Cardiff City next weekend in their league opener and followed a midweek win over Nottingham Forest with victory over Scottish opposition on Sunday.

Crysencio Summerville's run and pass afforded Luke Ayling the chance to apply a low finish at Tynecastle as Leeds ran out 1-0 winners.

