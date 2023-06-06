Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said fans can expect a "fast, attacking style of play" from new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old arrives at Spurs on a four-year deal and is the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

Levy said: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club.

"We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."