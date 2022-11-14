W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Saturday's match at Anfield.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

L﻿iverpool fans

Roberto: Liverpool still need to work on defensive distractions, especially when taking positions when returning back from attacks. We suffered three goal threats, that only a superb performance by Alisson saved the result. The performances of Thiago, Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez were this time enough to keep a position to fight for a top-four position.

Matt: It was a really decent performance. Shame we conceded but theirs was a very good goal. Thought Darwin was starting to look like the real deal and it feels like Mohamed Salah is now getting onto his wavelength, which bodes really well. Hopefully we'll return in December in the form required to get Champions League football next year.

Robert: Probably their best overall performance of the season, despite the poor opposition!

S﻿outhampton

Anthony: I thought that Saints were a bit unlucky second half, Anderson was on top form. The reaction, after a dour first-half performance, was very positive. It shows that the players are buying into Jones' input.

Charlie: Very positive performance for Nathan Jones’ first game in charge. You can tell that he is a manager that likes to play on the front foot and score lots of goals. However, we don’t have a goalscorer that can put the ball in the back of the net at the moment. So, I think we need to sign a proven goalscorer in January, like Cody Gakpo, and go from there.