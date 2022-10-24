G﻿abriel Jesus has urged his team-mates to remain "calm" following Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

T﻿he Gunners entered Sunday's match on a run of eight straight wins but surrendered a one-goal lead at St. Mary's.

"Everyone is a little bit upset because we know we could win the game and get the three points," Jesus told his club's website.

"I think they played good, but we were better than them. We give them a lot of easy balls and then we don't score the goals with the chances we create.

"Now is the time you know everyone is going to talk about us, about our performance; I just want to say to the team to be calm.

"We are going to come back strong, play our football, like we started the season and everything is coming back to normal.

"Sometimes you drop a little bit, but you have to realise and wake up. That's what we have to do."