A﻿ston Villa have got one of the world's best managers in Unai Emery, according to European football expert Guillem Balague.

When asked if Villa fans should be excited, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "You are talking about one of the top managers in the world. He has tested himself in different leagues - in Russia, in France, in England, in Spain - and he’s never made a team worse.

"He has taken Villarreal to the top, winning the Europa League. You have to be excited about someone like Unai.

"He is a process man. He has identified that Aston Villa have got a lot of potential. He will bring the winning mentality that he carries with him - every single day everyone is going to have to push to the limit and he will make sure that happens.

"﻿You are talking about somebody that improves players, improves the collective, and has got a point to prove.

"That’s so much petrol for Aston Villa to shoot up the table. They don’t belong where they are at the moment and he recognises that."

