S﻿t Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus believes his World Cup call-up has justified his gamble to pack up and pick Paisley.

T﻿he 24-year-old switched Sydney for the SMISA Stadium in the summer solo, leaving his loved ones behind.

“I took the chance to come over here from Australia, I left my family and it worked out well," said the Socceroo.

“I had the chance to go to a different country when I was 21, 22, but I didn’t think I was ready. I was playing some good football at that time and was on the brink of the national team but I said no.

“I had this chance and I thought I was old enough to leave my family – it was now or never."

B﻿accus added, “I just want to say thanks to everyone, the players, staff, everyone who has helped and who made this possible.

“The gaffer here called me, told me his plan and it has all worked out. He is a big part of me being chosen.”