'Newcastle bring belief after Howe transformation'
- Published
Radio Newcastle's commentator Matt Raisbeck has been speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside as the Magpies prepare to face Everton on Wednesday:
Eddie Howe has completely changed the style of play.
Yes, better players enable you to have a better team and play a more entertaining style. But they have gone from a team being very defensive, that would sit back, to being an aggressive, high pressing team.
There was a stat in early October that no team had won the ball back more in the final third than Newcastle had. Howe has transformed how they go about it.
He has improved some individuals that were struggling under Bruce - Ryan Fraser, Joe Willock, Joelinton. So many positive things have come under Howe's management.
Miguel Almiron, you didn't think he really had it in him. He works so hard, has a really good attitude whatever position he plays in. He's now on the right side of a front three and has added goals and an end product to his game. He's top scorer this season.
The team is playing with such confidence and belief. The commitment was always there in more difficult times under Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce. But now they have that quality and I think an inner belief that they are not a team that needs to be at the bottom of the table. They believe in themselves and where they are going.