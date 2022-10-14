S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

West Ham were too good for Anderlecht throughout - Said Benrahma's well-taken free-kick gave the hosts the lead before Jarrod Bowen drove home his record European goal.

The final 15 minutes witnessed unpleasant scenes as rival supporters threw seats at each other, prompting the police to intervene to keep them apart.

Aside from that, simmering tension in the stands, the negatives for West Ham came on the injury front.

Angelo Ogbonna missed the final six months of last season after suffering a cruciate injury and worked hard all summer on his rehabilitation.

But the 34-year-old lasted only 22 minutes before signalling he could not continue and was replaced by Craig Dawson.

The substitute then had to be replaced himself 15 minutes before the end, not long after a clash of heads with team-mate Flynn Downes.

In his post-match news conference David Moyes said Ogbonna had a tight hamstring, while Dawson went off with a dead leg.

With new signing Nayef Aguerd still a little way off a first-team return, despite being in training after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season, it could mean the Hammers are short in defence as they face three Premier League games in a week, which includes a trip to Liverpool.