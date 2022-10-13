Leaky Hearts defence wide open again - analysis

G﻿eorge O'Neill, BBC Scotland

Hearts' injury woes at the back are well documented, but they are shipping goals at an alarming rate. That is now 14 goals against in their last four games in all competitions.

Fiorentina have quality players, but the ease with which they sliced through Hearts will be alarming. It was a simple ball into the box that broke the deadlock at Tynecastle last week, and it was the same again in Tuscany.

Neilson remains without the influential Craig Halkett and summer signing Kye Rowles, but the Hearts boss needs to find a way to shore things up at the back, especially with a run of tricky games leading up to the World Cup break.