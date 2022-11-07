W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Goodison Park.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Everton fans:

T﻿erry: Everton are a work in progress - the defence is solid but the forward players are not. We have to get wingers who can score goals - Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil are not the answer, they will not score enough goals so need to be moved on. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injury prone so it’s a complete new attack that’s needed and that takes time, so we will be in the lower regions of the league until this happens.

A﻿ndy: If we take our early chances we could see out the game but we simply didn’t. I think we really need another forward option to push everyone. All the competition in the squad is in the back. We need to take as many points from home if we’re to avoid situations like last year.

T﻿och: Technically inept. Can you coach players to have better technique? Because our control and passing is well below standard. Don't get me started on the decision making.

Leicester fans:

A﻿ndrew: We have turned a massive corner and this Everton performance has been crucial. Clinical and two fantastic goals from players who at the start of the season were a bit off for different reasons. Whatever Rodgers did that's given the team belief has worked and to see such a great performance by the whole team is positive.

G﻿eorge: The improvement continues - Wout Faus has certainly made a difference in defence. We still are prone to give the ball away too easily, the worrying thing that continues is the lack of goals from our main strikeforce. Daka and Vardy are not getting the goals, which again is down to the service which they are not getting.

D﻿aniel: After another away win, it's looking more like Leicester are getting their mojo back. There seems to be a togetherness in the team again, which has been missing for some considerable time. Defensively we have tightened up massively since the arrival of Wout Faes, coupled with a new set-piece coach. It's nice to be smiling again as a Foxes fan!