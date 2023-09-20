Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to TNT Sports: "It's difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for us, for me.

"The team were one down because of that mistake. I have to learn from it and be strong. I'm happy with the comeback of the team.

"I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn't been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games. We have big ambition.

"It's a tough time. We have to be together and work hard."