Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Another frustrating away performance for Wolves, losing 3-2 away at Crystal Palace. Gary O'Neil picked the 11 I'd have gone for and, to be fair, Wolves had some really good spells of possession throughout the game. However, possession doesn't win football matches and Palace showed that they wanted the three points more than Wolves and were clinical in doing that.

As we know, Wolves don't score a lot of goals, so to score two goals and still lose the game is irritating.

Questions will be asked of O'Neil's tactical change and substitution after Wolves scored to make the game 1-1. Striker Fabio Silva was withdrawn for a holding midfielder in Boubacar Traore, which baffled me really as we had the momentum. Palace went on to take a 3-1 lead before Matheus Cunha's late header.

The international break has now come at the right time for O'Neil. It could be a really important and possibly crucial time for him to work with the players and arrivals who joined the club late in the transfer window.

It's a tough start with Liverpool coming to Molineux next, but an improvement is needed otherwise things could turn quickly.