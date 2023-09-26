David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

So far, until an impressive three points at Chelsea, Aston Villa had very much been on par for the season. They’ve beaten the teams they were expected to beat, while losses away to Liverpool and Newcastle United were always likely - although both served up major defensive concerns.

Following on from Villa’s Stamford Bridge win, a couple more victories from their next three Premier League fixtures - against in-form Brighton and West Ham United, and a tricky away trip to Wolves (they’ve lost five of their past six trips to Molineux) - will have supporters firmly believing the team could better their seventh finish of last season.

Three days before Chelsea, Unai Emery giving a debut to Clement Lenglet and starting Calum Chambers in the Europa Conference League opener at Legia Warsaw seemed odd, especially after he had played his first-choice defence away to Hibernian in the play-off round.

Deploying an unfamiliar back four in front of one of Europe’s most intimidating and hostile atmospheres seemed like an invitation for trouble, and Emery's decision ultimately resulted in the conceding of three very avoidable goals.

Surely the upcoming Everton Carabao Cup game, in front of Villa’s own fans, would have been a more forgiving option for such experimentation?

It was the first blot on Emery’s Villa copybook, if you consider the shock FA Cup exit to Stevenage last season was largely caused by his players imploding.

The upcoming European games will now carry extra pressure, but Emery will certainly be encouraged by the recent clean sheet at Chelsea, which will hopefully be the first step in helping him banish Villa’s defensive blues this season.