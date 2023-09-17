Bournemouth defender Max Aarons to Premier League Productions: "Coming straight off the game we're disappointed not to take all three points. They had some chances but I think we played our best game of the season so far. We can take a lot of positive from the game and it's what we now have to do every week."

On the improvement defensively: "We've been working on it, the manager did say over the international break we have to work on it because we know how good we are going forward. We have a young backline so it's about us gelling. You can start to see the real positive and everything is coming together defensively as well as in attack."

On keeping Mudryk and Sterling quiet: "You're coming up against top class players so it's about knowing who you're up again and their strengths. The manager wants us to be front foot and aggressive and that's what I tried to do. Players like Mudryk and Sterling are always a handful but we had a great game."