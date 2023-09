Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has re-joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old played 37 times for the Blades in the Championship last term, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He also helped the club reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup but was unable to play in their Wembley defeat against parent club City.

Follow transfer deadline day live

Blades fans, have your say on the move here

Get Blades news sent straight to your device