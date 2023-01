Southampton are considering a move for Celtic and Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports), external

However, Racing Club have rejected Saints' bid for their 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Southampton have also had a £15m bid rejected by Lorient for Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column