59 - Wout Weghorst scored all 59 of his #Bundesliga goals from inside the box, the most of any player with 100% of them coming inside the area since detailed data collection (2004-05).



59⚽️ W. Weghorst

48⚽️ B. Dost

45⚽️ A. Ramos

44⚽️ S. Wagner

31⚽️ M. Thuram



