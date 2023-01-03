'We are capable of pushing up the table' - Watson

Ross County captain Keith Watson has faith that his side can climb up the Scottish Premiership and ward off relegation.

The Dingwall side currently sit bottom of the league, three points behind Motherwell and Dundee United, who are 10th and 11th, respectively.

"You never know what can happen," Watson said. "It is a really tough league, we have confidence in the group, we think we are capable of picking up wins and pushing up that table.

"We have got a great bunch of lads in that changing room and we are all fighting for each other, and all want to push up that league table. We will look at this result as a positive going in to the next game.

"We have actually been doing alright. Before the break we picked up some big wins. We've come back after the break - we have not played too badly but we have just not picked up the points, so today is a real marker.

"It is a good point away from home; a clean sheet – obviously we would like to create a lot more chances, that will come, we just look forward to Saturday against Livingston."