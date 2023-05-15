"This has to be the new normal for Arsenal now."

So says Gunners legend David Seaman who surveyed the ruins of Arsenal's title challenge and insisted it is only the start for Mikel Arteta's young side.

"This is where we should be, in contention," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "They have had an amazing season - that's not in doubt. Anyone would have taken a place in the top four, never mind finishing second and being in the race until the end.

"It's been a really positive season and a massive improvement on last year."

Arsenal seemed to have the title in their hands but dropped points to Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, as well as a heavy defeat to rivals Manchester City have ultimately proved costly.

Seaman though is positive for the future and wants Arteta to keep the wheels turning over season.

"This has to be the new normal for Arsenal," he said. "The expectation should be to win trophies and I think the mentality is changing.

"If they add to the squad, make it better and keep the mentality of being hard to beat and expecting to be in contention, then I think they will be."

How do you assess Arsenal's season?