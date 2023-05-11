Arsenal v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Arsenal are looking to complete a Premier League double over Brighton for just the second time (2020-21).
Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has been involved in four goals in his four league games against Brighton (two goals, two assists), both scoring and assisting in the December's 4-2 win at Amex Stadium. The midfielder is also on a run of scoring five goals in his past five Premier League appearances.
Alexis Mac Allister has 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any Albion player. The only player to score more for the Seagulls in a season in the competition is Glenn Murray, who got 12 in 2017-18 and 13 in 2018-19.