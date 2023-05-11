Arsenal v Brighton: Pick of the stats

Roberto de Zerbi with the accompanying stat: Brighton have won three of their past four games at Arsenal (L1), including a 3-1 victory in this season's Carabao Cup

  • Arsenal are looking to complete a Premier League double over Brighton for just the second time (2020-21).

  • Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has been involved in four goals in his four league games against Brighton (two goals, two assists), both scoring and assisting in the December's 4-2 win at Amex Stadium. The midfielder is also on a run of scoring five goals in his past five Premier League appearances.

  • Alexis Mac Allister has 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any Albion player. The only player to score more for the Seagulls in a season in the competition is Glenn Murray, who got 12 in 2017-18 and 13 in 2018-19.

