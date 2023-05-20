Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson's Aberdeen revival has been built on a fighting, well-structured defence, with MacDonald and Pollock both hugely impressive since they signed in January.

Indeed, the last time Aberdeen conceded more than one goal in a game was 18 February, when Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Parkhead.

But they were blown away here by Hearts, who on another day could have scored several more. During Aberdeen's mid-season slump, they were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle, but Hearts were arguably more impressive in this win.

Robson has done a wonderful job in his short time in charge, but Duk, Graeme Shinnie and Ross McCrorie were all sorely missed today, as Aberdeen's lack of squad depth was exposed.