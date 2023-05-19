Nobody is guaranteed a spot in the team - Kennedy

Celtic assistant John Kennedy is adamant no one at the club will be allowed to go through the motions, with places up for grabs in the upcoming Scottish Cup final.

After securing the Premiership title with victory at Hearts, Ange Postecoglou's side fell to a 3-0 derby defeat away to Rangers last weekend.

Kennedy says a drop in standards won't be tolerated in the three remaining league fixtures, starting with St Mirren on Saturday.

"We won't allow that," he said. "The manager has got very high standards in that respect, he savours every game we have, every moment we have as a football player or part of a coaching team, and we have got to maximise every opportunity we get.

"We are obviously disappointed with last week but we have to look forward to the weekend.

"The fact there is a cup final, there are always places to play for so nobody is guaranteed a spot in the team. If somebody is in the team for the next two or three league games and they are not performing then someone will be right behind them waiting to take their spot for a cup final.

"We have to drive the standards, we set the training up, we are the ones who prepare the players for all the games, we get them in the right condition, get them in peak performance to go out there and perform on a weekend."