Brentford's Frank Onyeka could make his first appearance since November following a hamstring injury.

Pontus Jansson's thigh problem will be assessed, but Thomas Strakosha remains out.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha returned to training this week after a hamstring injury.

Chris Richards and Will Hughes face fitness tests, while Joachim Andersen, Nathan Ferguson and Joel Ward could again miss out.

