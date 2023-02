A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast is available to download now.

Paul Salt talks to Abigail Rudkin from Liverpool fan art - Abigail Art - and David Comerford from Reds Unrestricted podcast.

The team agree the Reds' result against Newcastle United was a good one and hope for an even better win against the reigning champions of Europe Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds