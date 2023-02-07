Former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton says any individual accolades won by Harry Kane will not satisfy the Tottenham captain unless he wins trophies.

The 29-year-old became Spurs' record goalscorer on Sunday, breaking Jimmy Greaves' long-standing tally, and is 67 behind Alan Shearer for most Premier League goals.

His trophy cabinet remains stubbornly bare, though, and Sutton believes that will always haunt the England captain.

"I don't think breaking Shearer's record will be enough," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "When he finishes his career, I think he will feel unfulfilled if he does not win a team trophy."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith disagreed, arguing that the opportunity to "make history" motivates Kane, not to mention his chances of silverware on an international stage.

"I think it's very individual," said Smith. "His name would be written in history if he becomes leading Premier League goalscorer.

"And Spurs are not his only chance of winning something. If he wins with England, everything else will go out the window and that might well be where he sees his destiny."

For more discussion on Kane, listen from 36'20 on BBC Sounds