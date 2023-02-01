Celtic v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Celtic have never lost at home to Livingston in any competition, winning 15 and drawing three of 18 such games. Celtic have only ever faced Dumbarton (26 times) and Stirling Albion (21) more times at home without ever losing in a competitive match.

Celtic remain unbeaten in all 30 of their home league games under Ange Postecoglou (W27 D3), winning each of their last 13 in a row at Celtic Park in the top-flight.

Celtic have won each of their last 17 midweek home league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) by an aggregate score of 44-2.