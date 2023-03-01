'I think he's an unbelievable person'

Brighton players celebrate against Stoke

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele says his captain Lewis Dunk is an "unbelievable person" after the Englishman made his 400th Seagulls appearance in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Stoke in the FA Cup.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex Sport, Steele said: "It's incredible. Does it surprise me? No. It doesn't surprise me because he's an unbelievable footballer, very special.

"I think he's an unbelievable person first and foremost. A fantastic dad, husband, friend, team-mate, leader. I can't speak highly enough of him. He thoroughly deserves it and hopefully it leads to a few hundred more."