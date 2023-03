Celtic make four changes for part one of the double-header with Hearts.

Anthony Ralston is handed his first start since December and fellow-full-back Alexandro Bernabei slots in on the left, while Matt O'Riley comes into midfield and Liel Abada is deployed wide right.

Dropping out from the weekend win over St Mirren are Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor - who isn't in the squad - Jota and Reo Hatate.