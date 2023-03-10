Vieira on pressure, relegation worries and Man City
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has spoken to the media before facing Manchester City on Saturday. His side are still without a win in 2023.
Here’s what the Crystal Palace boss had to say:
On fitness - Vieira says the majority of the players trained all week. Will Hughes missed the start of the week with illness but the manager will make a call on whether he plays or not tomorrow.
On pressure he is feeling because of Palace's form and position in 12th in the Premier League: "If I'm sitting in front of you and telling you that I'm not concerned it would be a lie. Of course we are concerned and of course we are aware of our position on the table."
Asked if Palace are in a relegation battle, he said: "The table is what it is. We are still five points clear of course but anything can happen. We have to know that we are part of those nine, 10 teams that have to fight to stay in the Premier League. We are in a position and in a better position than some of the teams. That will be enough? No. This is why we have to prioritise our performances."
On playing Manchester City: "We have to be brave and play as best as we can and give them problems. I strongly believe we can give them problems. I think the excitement to play City or any of the top teams is there, especially at home. "