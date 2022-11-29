C﻿eltic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers made his World Cup bow as he helped the United States clinch a place in the last 16.

T﻿he 24-year-old played the full 99 minutes of a tense 1-0 win over Iran that secured second place behind England in Group B, setting up a knockout tie with the Netherlands.

Iran, who would have gone through with a draw, claimed for a penalty deep into stoppage-time when Mehdi Taremi went down under pressure from Carter-Vickers but their desperate appeals were rejected.

C﻿arter-Vickers was ranked USA's third best player behind captain Tyler Adams and goalscorer Christian Pulisic in the BBC ratings with an average score of 7.87 out of 10.

