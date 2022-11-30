'Mostly it's been good' - Gordon defends VAR

R﻿obbie Neilson branded VAR a "shambles" after Hearts' last game - a chaotic 1-1 draw with Livingston - but goalkeeper Craig Gordon has defended the technology's controversial first few months in Scottish football.

"﻿I think it's getting there," Gordon said on Wednesday. "It's difficult for the referees - it's putting them under even more scrutiny because everything is getting watched back.

"﻿Mostly it's been good. I do like it. It brings something to the game. It's here to stay.

"﻿Obviously it's new to us. Everybody has to adjust and once we do I think it will be beneficial to everybody."