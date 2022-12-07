Kyle Walker has signalled his intent to remain in the international fold beyond the Qatar World Cup.

The England right-back, 32, has 72 caps for the Three Lions and is likely to start his second World Cup quarter-final on Saturday against France.

"I'm a guy that takes a game at a time. I don't really look towards the future. I will go as long as possible, for myself, my family, my nation," he said.

"I feel really fit, energetic and I want to achieve more. The hunger is still there so it's not going to happen anytime soon. But it will come to an end eventually.

"In 2024, I'll be 34. As long as I'm performing well and the manager picks me then we will see."

On the challenge of stopping France's Kylian Mbappe, Walker added: "I've come up against some of the best players in the world but I have to treat it just as another game. You have to give him respect but not too much.

"Yes it will be a tough game but a team cannot just be about one person.

"I'm not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to score. It's a World Cup, it's do or die.

"I'm not going home so I'm not going to let him ruin that for my family."