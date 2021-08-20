Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s character-laden comeback against Southampton and Leeds United’s defence-shredding shocker at Old Trafford were at the opposite ends of the footballing scale a week ago.

But the opening weekend of the football season is a notoriously poor indicator of things to come over the next nine months.

Leeds won’t change their aggressive style one iota despite their Manchester mauling. Few teams if any work as hard as Marcelo Bielsa’s boys and it promises to be an interesting tactical battle.

If Ben Godfrey is Covid clear he looks a shoo-in to return for Everton, with Michael Keane’s position most vulnerable. But Yerry Mina has also had another week to build up his fitness after his international exertions with Colombia. Rafa Benitez will consider him as another option as he checks out his central defensive combinations.

There are never any guarantees in football, but a full house at Elland Road in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 could well be bearing witness to something quite special tomorrow afternoon.