Aston Villa fans are soaking in the news that their talisman Jack Grealish signed for Manchester City for a British record £100m fee.

"A player of his calibre and, symbolically, what he means to the fans and the club - it’s going to be weird with him not being here,” Villa fan Stevie told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

"The pathway in English football is so broken that if you’re a non-top six club and you’ve got a player like Grealish, you know Manchester City are going to come along and take them anyway."

While acknowledging that some parts of the fanbase will "absolutely hate him", Stevie said the majority understand his reasons for leaving.

"There’s a lot of fans who aren’t as emotional about it and recognise what he’s done for the club, how he’s played and the journey we’ve been together," he added.

"He’s the most exciting player I’ve seen in a Villa shirt. The fact he is one of our own and has come through the ranks is what hurts."

