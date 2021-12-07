Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

If we’d been offered a four-game unbeaten run as the opening gambit of Dean Smith’s Carrow Road tenure, we’d have taken it. No question. In fact, wind the clock back five weeks and we’d have given anything for a one-game unbeaten run.

That we’re now level on points with the other two occupants of the relegation zone is a definite sign of progress – something else we could only have dreamt of five weeks ago – and with Watford only three more points better off, we’re back in the mix.

Also, the level of ridicule and mockery thrust in our direction has now subsided to a dull roar, so few can argue that the decision to replace Daniel Farke with Smith hasn’t had a positive impact – at least in the short term.

Alas, the problems that beset the disaster that was our Project Restart and the opening couple of months of this season are never far from the surface, and Smith was given a painful Norwich City lesson on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A lack of cutting edge in front of goal but then missing chances when the odd one comes along is a recipe for disaster at any time, but when you’re us in the Premier League every missed opportunity feels doubly painful.

Misses by Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah when the score was 0-0 and then 1-0, were of an ilk normally buried in the Premier League, and so while Spurs’ 3-0 win appeared (and was) comfortable, the reality is it should have been anything but.

Among several conundrums that Smith needs to solve, this one is probably the most important.