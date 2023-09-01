We asked you what you were looking for from Aberdeenon deadline day.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Peter: Hopefully we can get another defender in, Mattie Pollock please Dave Cormack! We also need another midfielder to replace Ylber Ramadani. It would also be a nice alternative to look at some of the young lads coming through elsewhere, like we did with Lewis Ferguson.

John: We’ve got a good set of players but we need to keep Duk and Bojan Miosvki, I can't wait for transfer window to shut.

Fred: I would like to see another quality addition to the midfield and if possible another creative player to provide quality service to our forwards, who have been starved of service in recent matches. We seem to have a good number of defenders but some have still to feature. I think with the suggested additions the team can really gel and be a force.

Callan: I would say we still need a left-back.