BBC Scotland's Andy Burke in Nice

Scotland will have had two full weeks to stew on their opening 18-3 defeat to South Africa before they take to the field for their second World Cup match against Tonga in Nice on Sunday.

The one-sided nature of the loss and the long wait to put it right has been a frustration for Scottish fans, but attack coach Brad Mooar says confidence within the camp that they can do something meaningful at this tournament remains intact.

“There’s nothing dented," the New Zealander said. "If we were in the business of having a confidence crisis after a defeat, we’re in the wrong game. It’s a game that requires resilience, perspective, persistence and utter belief and we’ve got that.

"You’re learning all the time, trying to be better today than yesterday and we got plenty out of that [defeat by South Africa]. Can’t wait to get into it on Sunday.”

Mooar says the Scotland coaches learned a lot from Tonga's 59-16 defeat to Ireland in their Pool B opener.

“In parts they were outstanding," said Mooar. "I think they took six jackal turnovers off Ireland and they were outstanding in the contact area. Ireland recycle ball for breakfast so from that perspective they are a dangerous animal that have got a game that they can turn it on from anywhere.

"They have a physicality and a presence at the breakdown that requires us to be at our best. They are a really passionate side that’s founded on faith, family and their country so this is not a team that we take lightly at all.”