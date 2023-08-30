Luton Town boss Rob Edwards on narrow Carabao Cup victory over League Two Gillingham: "We could only win by winning the game. The expectancy was obviously on us - it's a little bit different to the past couple of games we've had, so I feel very pleased.

"We had quite a lot of changes, tweaked the shape a little bit, and I liked a lot of what I saw. It was a good start and I thought we built on it as well.

"We controlled pretty much all of the first half - going 2-0 up was great - and we spoke at half-time about the next goal as the game could really hinge on that.

"They got it, they probably had five or 10 minutes when we had to deal with it, but we still looked OK.

"There's probably a reason we lacked a bit of fluency, but there were a lot of good things I saw."