Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Nuno reaction

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We were not good enough and Arsenal did a good game. It's always hard when you concede early in a game and we were not able to control the match.

"We didn't start well and the first half was very bad.

"Against Chelsea we played well in the first half, but today was the other way around. We were not able to execute it [game-plan] in the right way.

"Credit to Arsenal because they were strong, aggressive and stronger. What I focus on is making the right decisions.

"We learn in every moment. We are trying to build. There are a lot of things wrong and there are a lot of things good."