Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to BBC Match of the Day: "We can't get carried away. It has been a positive couple of weeks. The players have been fantastic in their application. We had to dig in at times today but we managed to get over the line which is nice.

"There was great work before we came in. Dean Smith had done an impressive job before and the performances in the five games before probably didn't warrant five defeats. We've had to put a lot of information across in a short of period of time and there are still little tweaks to make.

"We have got an impressive set-piece specialist at Aston Villa and his job is to identify weaknesses in the opposition side. The players deserve all the credit for going and implementing that goal."