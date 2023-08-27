Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City: Key stats

Man City earned their 200th win in 269 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola. It is the quickest any manager has reached 200 wins in English top-flight history.

Sheffield United have lost their opening three games of a top-flight season for only a third time, after 1966-67 and 2020-21.

Man City fired in 30 shots against Sheffield United, their most in a single Premier League match since May 2022 against West Ham (31).

Erling Haaland missed a Premier League penalty for the very first time, with today’s his eighth taken for Manchester City. The Norwegian had scored his last 13 league penalties for Borussia Dortmund and Man City combined before today.