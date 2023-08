Chelsea will urge Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, to accept an offer from Saudi Arabia if a deal cannot be struck with a European club. (Talksport, external)

Juventus are willing to pay Chelsea £35m for Lukaku but the Italians need to bank £50m from the sale of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, before they can proceed. (Standard, external)

