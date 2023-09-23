Full-time: Luton Town 1-1 Wolves

Luton Town picked up their first Premier League point with a hard-fought draw at home to 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton started brightly with Carlton Morris rattling the woodwork but failed to capitalise on a string of early chances.

Wolves entered half-time a man down after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off for kicking out at Tom Lockyer in a tussle on the ground.

The visitors showed their intent after the break, scoring the opener when Pedro Neto tucked an effort past Thomas Kaminski from a tight angle.

But Morris atoned for his earlier finishing when he sent Jose Sa the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Joao Gomes handled the ball inside the box.

Chiedozie Ogbene thought he had snatched the victory for Luton when he turned home from close range late on but it was disallowed for offside.

Luton remain bottom of the table with one point from their opening five games. Wolves sit 15th with four points.

