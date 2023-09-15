McCowan preaching positive mindset for Celtic Park trip

Luke McCowan says Dundee can’t just sit back and hope for the best at Celtic Park as they aim to give the travelling fans something to cheer.

The midfielder was part of a Dundee side that came within four minutes of taking a point in their previous visit to Parkhead in February 2022 only for Giorgos Giakoumakis to complete his hat-trick and a 3-2 home win.

"When you play these teams it's such a mentality thing,” said McCowan.

"Obviously you go there and you know you can be sitting behind the ball and trying to see games out.

"But if you go there with the right mentality I feel you can always try and get something out the game or at least try and give your fans something to cheer about.

"I remember one year we went there we gave our fans a couple of goals to cheer about.

"If we can chip in with that then hopefully our performance can get us a positive result. Listen, we are up for it."

Celtic were knocked out of the Viaplay Cup by Kilmarnock and dropped Premiership points in their last home game against St Johnstone so McCowan knows an upset is not out of the question.

"We have watched their games and studied what other teams have done and we will try and emulate what they have done and hopefully it gets us a good result," he said.